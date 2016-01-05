Chris Gayle fined $10,000 for 'inappropriate' comments

Gayle during his interview with McLaughlin. Photo: Getty Images.

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle has been fined $10,000 by his T20 Big Bash League club, the Melbourne Renegades, following comments he made to a female journalist on Monday night.

The money will be donated to the McGrath Foundation. Today is Jane McGrath day at the SCG today, but bad weather saw play called off.

The club said the incident was a “one off” so he will not be suspended. It has has apologised to the Channel 10 journalist involved, Mel McLaughlin.

The Renegades just released a statement. Here’s what it says:

The Melbourne Renegades have today fined Chris Gayle $10,000 following inappropriate remarks made during Monday night’s televised match against the Hobart Hurricanes on Network Ten. Melbourne Renegades CEO Stuart Coventry said: “Chris’s comments were completely inappropriate and disrespectful. There is simply no place for these type of comments at the Melbourne Renegades. “The club would like to extend a formal apology to Mel McLaughlin. Mel is an outstanding sports presenter. We think of her very highly and the club and players will ensure we work with her in a professional and respectful manner in future. “We’ve had several discussions with Chris over the past day and he has acknowledged that his comments were out of line. We would also like to formally apologise to our members, supporters and the wider public for offence caused. The club is based on values of respect towards every member of the community,” said Coventry. “As a result of his comments, the Renegades have fined Chris $10,000 for inappropriate conduct. The club will subsequently donate this amount to the McGrath Foundation in recognition of Jane McGrath day today.”

Gayle is one of the 10 highest paid cricketers in the world, with a salary of $2 million in 2015 and and estimated next worth of $30 million.

In 2016, he’s expected to make $4.5m from various T20 leagues, alongside $3m in endorsements, taking his total income to $7.5m, the third highest earning player in cricket.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.