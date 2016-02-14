CHRIS GAYLE: 'Don't blush, Tom'

Chris Gayle being interviewed by Mel McLaughlin. Photo: Getty

Cricket star Chris Gayle has done it again.

In a pitchside interview at the Pakistan Super League with former Australian cricketer Tom Moody, Gayle signed off with his catchphrase: “Cheers Tom. Don’t blush, Tom”.

The incident took place shortly after Moody wished the West Indies cricketer luck on the field before he was due to play for the Lahore Qalandars against Peshawar Zalmi.

The same comment was made to Network Ten journalist Mel McLaughlin at the beginning of the year while playing for the Melbourne Renegades in the T20 Big Bash League.

But the phrase along with other comments to McLaughlin that he was there to “see your eyes for the first time” and that “we can have a drink after” were deemed as being “completely inappropriate and disrespectful.”

Gayle later apologised for the comments made and was fined $10,000 by the Melbourne Renegades

Here’s a recap of that moment.

