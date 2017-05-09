Tour de France champion Chris Froome was “rammed on purpose by an impatient driver,” he Tweeted on Tuesday.
Froome said he was “ok” but that his bicycle was totalled and the driver “kept going.”
“Just got rammed on purpose by an impatient driver who followed me onto the pavement! Thankfully I’m ok. Bike totaled. Driver kept going!” he wrote.
More to come.
More from Daniel McMahon:
- Tour de France champion Chris Froome ‘rammed on purpose by an impatient driver’ who ‘kept going’
- This tiny 22-year-old Aussie bike racer has the most extreme sprinting position in pro cycling
- I’ve been biking in traffic for decades, and this is one of the best safety gadgets I’ve ever used
- Why the guy who helped take Trek Bicycle from a Wisconsin barn to a billion-dollar company says he never sweats over sales figures or competitors
- Trek Bicycle president slams Trump on corporate taxes, failed leadership, and ‘America First theory’
Just got rammed on purpose by an impatient driver who followed me onto the pavement! Thankfully I’m ok ???? Bike totaled. Driver kept going! pic.twitter.com/o7FT4iXsAo
— Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) May 9, 2017
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.