Tour de France champion Chris Froome 'rammed on purpose by an impatient driver' who 'kept going'

Tour de France champion Chris Froome was “rammed on purpose by an impatient driver,” he Tweeted on Tuesday.

Froome said he was “ok” but that his bicycle was totalled and the driver “kept going.”

“Just got rammed on purpose by an impatient driver who followed me onto the pavement! Thankfully I’m ok. Bike totaled. Driver kept going!” he wrote.

More to come.

More from Daniel McMahon:

Just got rammed on purpose by an impatient driver who followed me onto the pavement! Thankfully I’m ok ???? Bike totaled. Driver kept going! pic.twitter.com/o7FT4iXsAo

— Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) May 9, 2017

