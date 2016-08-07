The best cyclist in the world nearly missed the Olympics road race because he forgot to register

British cyclist and Tour de France winner Chris Froome nearly spoiled his chance at history over a small mistake.

Froome, a three-time Tour de France winner, is trying to become the second cyclist ever to win the Tour and an Olympic gold medal in the same year.

However, prior to Saturday’s cycling road race, Froome nearly missed the chance entirely when he forgot to sign up for the race.

According to The Independent, a BBC journalist had to alert Froome that his name was being called over the loud speaker to register for the race. Luckily, he got Froome’s attention and Froome signed up.

Froome is part of a British team featuring Steve Cummings, Geraint Thomas, Adam Yates and Ian Stannard. They were at the front of the peleton to begin the race.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that Froome will accomplish history this Olympics, but it would have been a shame nonetheless for the world’s top cyclist to miss the race because he forgot to sign up for it.

