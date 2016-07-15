Chris Froome allowed to keep Tour de France yellow jersey after colliding with a motorbike and seemingly losing the lead

Chaos hit the Tour de France as two-time champion Chris Froome was involved in a crash with a motorbike and seemed to lose his overall lead. However, that decision has been reversed and Froome will be able to keep the yellow jersey.

The mess started one kilometer from the finish line of Stage 12 when fans crowded the road to a point that was only about two bikes wide. That’s when a motorbike providing video of the race suddenly came to a stop and Froome was among three riders who collided with the back of the motorbike.





Tour de France officials initially released an updated leaderboard that named Adam Yates as the new leader of the race. However, that was marked “provisional,” and later, an update was released with Froome retaining his yellow jersey.

