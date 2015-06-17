It's official - meet the new host of 'Top Gear'

YouTube/Press Association Chris Evans (Left) interviewing Jeremy Clarkson

English radio and TV personality Chris Evans will be the new host of BBC’s “Top Gear.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the network confirmed that Evans signed a three-year contract and will lead a new team of hosts.

“I’m thrilled, Top Gear is my favourite programme of all time,” Evans said in the statement.

“I promise I will do everything I possibly can to respect what has gone on before and take the show forward.”

Evans currently hosts the popular morning show on BBC2 radio.

“I am so delighted that Chris will be presenting the next series of Top Gear,” BBC2 controller Kim Shillinglaw said in the same statement.

“His knowledge of and passion for cars are well-known and combined with his sheer inventiveness and cheeky unpredictability he is the perfect choice to take our much-loved show into the future.”

According to the BBC, production of the new season of “Top Gear” is expected to begin in the next few weeks.

We’re announcing today that Chris Evans has signed a three-year deal to lead an all-new Top Gear line-up.

