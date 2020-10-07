Fans are shocked to see Chris Evans' torso covered in tattoos in a video of him backflipping into a pool

@chrisevans Instagram Chris Evans posted the video to his Instagram story.

Chris Evans posted a video of himself doing a backflip into his pool on his Instagram story, writing: “Last swim before the pool hibernates… (it was freezing!)”

Fans were shocked to see how many tattoos Evans has on his torso.

Another fan wrote: “When and where did Chris Evans get all of those tattoos???” while a Chris Evans stan account speculated if one of the tattoos (a star) is dedicated to his MCU character Captain America.

Fans are shocked to learn that Chris Evans’ torso is covered in tattoos after the former MCU star posted a video of himself doing a backflip into his pool.

On Tuesday, Evans posted the video to his Instagram story, writing: “Last swim before the pool hibernates… (it was freezing!)”

Evans also jokingly wrote “I wonder what it’s like to be tan,” but that wasn’t what people were focusing on in the video. Many fans expressed their shock that the Captain America actor is actually covered in tattoos.

@itsjustanx posted the video to his Twitter and wrote: “OK but I didn’t know Chris Evans had so many tattoos?”

Okay but I didn’t know Chris Evans had so many tattoos? ???????????? pic.twitter.com/lgYMZA0WYj — ???????????????????? (@itsjustanx) October 6, 2020

@brooke_reagannn wrote: “Am I the only who had no idea that #ChrisEvans has tattoos???”

Am I the only who had no idea that #ChrisEvans has tattoos??? — Brooke Nicholas (@brooke_reagannn) October 6, 2020

Another wondered: “When and where did Chris Evans get all of those tattoos???”

Where and when did Chris Evans get all of those tattoos??? ???? pic.twitter.com/XFmchFcnPc — Jassondra Lee (@ItsJassondra) October 6, 2020

Meanwhile, another speculated if one of the tattoos, a star, was dedicated to Evan’s MCU character Steve Rodgers, AKA Captain America: “CHRIS EVANS HAS A TATTOO OF A STAR ON HIS HIP SHUT UP THAT’S DEFINITELY FOR STEVE.”

CHRIS EVANS HAS A TATTOO OF A STAR ON HIS HIP SHUT UP THATS DEFINITELY FOR STEVE ???? pic.twitter.com/e27RyMko79 — felomena (@stvebckyrogers) October 6, 2020

Whether or not that’s true, Evans newly revealed chest tattoos are a hot topic with Evans stans right now.

I would like to discuss Chris Evans and his chest tats pic.twitter.com/Aw3vF7DOhh — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) October 6, 2020

Evans previously showed off some of the tattoos present in the new video in the 2011 movie “Puncture,” however, in the much more widely seen “Captain America: The First Avenger,” Evans appears topless but with no tattoos, meaning they must have been removed by makeup or in edit, explaining the majority of fans’ confusion.

Evans’ Instagram stories have been the subject of a lot of social media flurries recently, with this backflip video coming not long after the “Knives Out” accidentally posted a nude photo to his story.

The situation was potentially an embarrassing one, but Evans stans flocked to support the actor by flooding his Twitter with photos of puppies, while his celebrity pals Mark Ruffalo and Chrissy Teigen lent their online support to him.

