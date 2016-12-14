Chris Evans is officially Hollywood's most bankable movie star

In Hollywood, a star is only worth as much as they can haul in at the box office. Which would explain why Disney is happy to keep paying the big bucks to its Marvel stars.

One of those stars, Chris Evans, landed at the top of Forbes’ list of the “best actors for the buck” for a second year in a row.

To come up with the list for 2016, Forbes looked at the most recent three films actors starred in prior to June 2016, and excluded cameos, animated films, and titles that didn’t get a wide release. Forbes then divided the films’ operating income by the total estimated earnings the star received for them.

By that calculation, Evans brought in an average of $135.80 at the box office for every $1 he was paid. His role in Marvel’s blockbuster “Captain America: Civil War” this year certainly helped.

Fellow Marvel stars Chris Pratt and Scarlett Johansson came up just behind Evans on the list, at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. Other who made the list include Vin Diesel, Mila Kunis, and Jennifer Aniston.

See the full list of the best actors for the buck at Forbes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.