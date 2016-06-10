Chris Evans shared his hilarious first cover letter for casting directors

Ian Phillips
Chris EvansGetty ImagesChris Evans knew he wanted to act since he was a teenager.

Everyone had to start somewhere.

Chris Evans, best known today as Captain America, had already been trying to break into acting as a teenager. 

Recently, his dad found a letter he sent to casting directors during his junior year of high school. Evans shared it on Twitter:

It’s probably embarrassingly similar to your first attempt at a professional cover letter. 

As funny as it might be, Evans’ persistence eventually led to an internship, and likely to much of his future success.

He followed the letter up with this:

 We’re still waiting on that resume and headshot, Cap. 

