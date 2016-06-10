Chris Evans shared his hilarious first cover letter for casting directors

Getty Images Chris Evans knew he wanted to act since he was a teenager.

Everyone had to start somewhere.

Chris Evans, best known today as Captain America, had already been trying to break into acting as a teenager.

Recently, his dad found a letter he sent to casting directors during his junior year of high school. Evans shared it on Twitter:

Wow. My dad found the letter I sent to DOZENS of casting directors during my junior year. Hilarious. #bestsummerever pic.twitter.com/9pyZxAVisk

— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 8, 2016

It’s probably embarrassingly similar to your first attempt at a professional cover letter.

As funny as it might be, Evans’ persistence eventually led to an internship, and likely to much of his future success.

He followed the letter up with this:

And the resume/headshot I sent along with it is BEYOND humiliating. Truly comical. Luckily it did somehow lead to an internship. #dumbluck

— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 8, 2016

We’re still waiting on that resume and headshot, Cap.

NOW WATCH: A YouTuber made a Captain America shield that really works



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.