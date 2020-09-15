Chris Evans finally responded to the furore around his leaked nude by urging people to go vote

Columbia Pictures Chris Evans in ‘Not Another Teen Movie.’

Chris Evans has finally spoken out after his accidental nude photo leak by encouraging his followers to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

“Now that I have your attention,” the “Captain America” actor tweeted on Monday evening. “VOTE Nov 3rd!!!”

Over the weekend, Evans inadvertently went viral after he shared a screen recording from his phone on Instagram that showed him and his family playing the game “Heads Up.” But Evans did not realise that at the end of the recording his camera roll, which showed a close-up nude photograph, was visible.

????????‍♂️????????‍♂️…. VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

Evans immediately removed the story, but not before it was saved and shared widely across social media platforms.

However, fans ran to the actor’s defence and began to flood social media feeds with wholesome photographs of Evans with puppies, reminding people that the nude photograph was not being shared with Evans’ consent and deleting it was the right thing to do.

STOP POSTING CHRIS EVANS LEAKED PHOTOS

Here are some wholesome photos of Chris Evans cause everyone loves him and supports him❤️#ChrisEvans #chrisevansleak pic.twitter.com/HNTBa08V5w — ???????????????????????????? (@zuz_anna__) September 13, 2020

Others noted that the actor has previously spoken about his difficulties anxiety, which led him to initially turn down his career-defining role as Marvel’s “Captain America.”

Evans’ “Avengers” co-star Mark Ruffalo also took a political turn to voice his support, reassuring the actor that “While Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself.”

.@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 13, 2020

Many people also used the moment to urge for similar kindness and compassion when another celebrity finds themselves in this vulnerable position.

“The public respect for Chris Evans’ privacy/feelings is wonderful,” tweeted “2 Broke Girls” actress Kat Dennings. “Wouldn’t it be nice if it extended to women when this kind of thing happens?”

The public respect for Chris Evans’ privacy/feelings is wonderful. Wouldn’t it be nice if it extended to women when this kind of thing happens? — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) September 13, 2020

