Captain America star Chris Evans got in an online fight with an ex-KKK leader

Chris Evans had the chance to fight pretend Nazis as Captain America on the big screen. Now Evans in real life has called out ex-KKK leader David Duke on Twitter.

Evans stepped into the political conversation after Duke, a white nationalist and Holocaust denier, tweeted his support of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who was recently confirmed. To Evans, that alone is a warning sign.

About two hours later, Duke fired back, calling Evans a “typical dumb actor.”

That encouraged Evans to further call Duke out on his beliefs.

Evans ended the Twitter war when he said, “We can’t let hatred be the loudest voice.”

If David Duke….DAVID!…DUKE!… thinks you’re right, then you are unequivocally wrong. The confirmation of @jeffsessions is beyond words. https://t.co/CuLUznwO6S

— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 9, 2017

Typical dumb actor – if everything I say is wrong, then when I say I oppose these Zionists wars, you must be for them, Captain America!? https://t.co/fsxQHgzdWD

— David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) February 9, 2017

@DrDavidDuke well if these nuggets of bigotry are some of your OTHER thoughts, then I stand by my original tweet https://t.co/YSrOCDuyBw

— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 9, 2017

We can’t let hatred be the loudest voice. https://t.co/bqRPRXo453

— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 9, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.