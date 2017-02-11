Captain America star Chris Evans got in an online fight with an ex-KKK leader

Carrie Wittmer
Chris evansABC

Chris Evans had the chance to fight pretend Nazis as Captain America on the big screen. Now Evans in real life has called out ex-KKK leader David Duke on Twitter. 

Evans stepped into the political conversation after Duke, a white nationalist and Holocaust denier, tweeted his support of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who was recently confirmed. To Evans, that alone is a warning sign.

About two hours later, Duke fired back, calling Evans a “typical dumb actor.”  

That encouraged Evans to further call Duke out on his beliefs. 

 Evans ended the Twitter war when he said, “We can’t let hatred be the loudest voice.”  

 

