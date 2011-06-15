NEW TREND? Female Journos Penning Flirtatious Profiles In Men's Magazines

Edith Zimmerman‘s GQ cover story about “Captain America” star Chris Evans is all over the internet.



And for good reason: it’s great.

As one writer said, it reads like a diary entry, but a really, really enjoyable, intensely fun diary entry.

Zimmerman goes out drinking with Evans, ends up in a club, and sneaks out of his home at 5:30 a.m.

As she writes at one point, “Since we’re both single and roughly the same age, it was hard for me not to treat our interview as a sort of date.”

The format feels familiar: Pretty young thing sent out to profile celebrity. Flirts with celebrity. Writes charming profile based on the tale that’s as much about her as it is about him.

Oh, that’s why: We’ve done this before, very recently.

There was Jessica Pressler spending a night in the desert with Channing Tatum in GQ, and Lisa Taddeo making dinner with Bradley Cooper.

And the profiles are fun, informative, and well-written. But three’s a trend, you know?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.