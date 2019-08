Former KKK Imperial Wizard David Duke supported the confirmation of Jeff Sessions as Attorney General, and Chris Evans thinks this means he is the wrong person for the job. The actor, who plays Captain America, took to Twitter to express his disapproval and spar with Duke about love and hate.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.