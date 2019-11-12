Chris Evans addressed whether he'll someday reprise his role as Captain America: 'It's not a hard no, but it's not an eager yes either'

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP and Disney/Marvel Chris Evans starred as Captain America/Steve Rogers in 2019’s ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

Chris Evans says “never say never” to reprising his role as Captain America/Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but “it can’t be a cash grab.”

“It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes either,” Evans said during a conversation with costar Scarlett Johansson for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series.

Evans, who stars in the new Rian Johnson-directed movie “Knives Out” and an upcoming Apple series called “Defending Jacob,” added: “There are other things that I’m working on right now.”

The 38-year-old actor starred in films like “Not Another Teen Movie” and the original “Fantastic Four” franchise before landing his role as Captain America. Evans previously turned down the part twice and made his debut as the superhero from Brooklyn in 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avenger.” He’s portrayed the leader in several MCU films since then and his story line came to an end in 2019’s blockbuster film “Avengers: Endgame.”

At the end of movie, Steve travelled back in time to return the Infinity Stones to their respective destinations. After completing the mission, he stuck around to marry Peggy Carter and live out a happy life with her. When Steve travelled back to the present, the beloved superhero aged and was106 years old.

Marvel/Disney Chris Evans is known for his role as Captain America.

He gave his iconic shield to Sam Wilson/Falcon (played by Anthony Mackie), which set up the character’s upcoming Disney Plus series with Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan).

“I think Cap had such a tricky arc to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey,” Evans told Johansson. “If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be a cash grab. It can’t be just because audiences would to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story?”

He added: “A lot of things would have to come together.”

Regarding the film’s ending, Evans said that “it’d be a shame to sour that.”

“I’m very protective of it,” he said. “It was such a precious time, and jumping onto the movie was a terrifying prospect to me. I said no a bunch of times, and there’s a million and one ways it could have gone wrong and it could have backfired and I could have regretted it. And it didn’t happen and to keep on testing that, it almost feels like maybe we should let this one sit.”

Watch the video.(Evans talks about his Marvel role at 36:54).

