Chris Dodd Is Low On Cash

We can’t imagine there are too many AIG employees donating to Chris Dodd these days. In fact, all of the powerful Senator’s core constituents have been gutted this year.



No surprise then that Dodd is running low on campaign cash, as he gears up for a 2010 re-election.

Bloomberg: The Democrat has less than half the campaign cash he had at a comparable point in his last re-election bid, when he faced far fewer hurdles. Last year, he emptied an account built up largely through financial-company employees’ donations to pay for a presidential run; now, he has to replenish his coffers even as the firms his panel regulates struggle with losses and back away from their one-time champion turned critic.

He’s also as unpopular as ever, given his role in the AIG bonus fiasco, and his idiotic decision to move to Iowa last year, during his doomed-from-the-beginning Presidential run. So silly.

