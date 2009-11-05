Chris Dodd, Bank Reformer, Finally Loses His Mind

Senator Christopher Dodd wants to create the greatest single debacle in the history of US financial market and bank regulation. He will propose putting four authorities into one, combining the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, Office of Thrift Supervision, and the Comptroller of the Currency. The move would put several dysfunctional agencies into one.



