Chris Dixon Explains The REAL Difference Between The New York And Silicon Valley Startup Scenes

For years, Chris Dixon was considered the most prominent early stage startup investor in New York.

Then, earlier this year, he left the city to become a partner at Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

So, several months into living and working in the heart of Silicon Valley, what has Dixon learned about the real differences between California and New York? In this video, he answers that question:

Produced by Justin Gmoser

