This VC Is Pumping MIllions Of Dollars Into Drone, Bitcoin, And 3D Printing Startups

Chris Dixon’s career is the one you want.

First he founded a startup called Site Advisor. He sold it to McAfee for millions of dollars.

Then he cofounded Hunch, which he sold to eBay for millions and millions of dollars.

All the while, he invested in startups on the side.

Now startup investing is Dixon’s full-time job. Since the Spring, he’s been a partner at Andreessen Horowitz, a deeply-admired venture capital firm in Silicon Valley.

There, Dixon is writing huge, multi-million dollar checks to fund startups working on truly futuristic technologies, such as drones, 3D printing, and Bitcoin.

Obviously, he is having a blast.

We asked Dixon about what he’s up to. Watch, here:

