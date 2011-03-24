Chris Dixon: Groupon's COO Is Out Because He Was "Bad At His Job And Fired."*

Rob Solomon (right) next to CEO Andrew Mason.

Photo: Greylock VC

Groupon president and COO Rob Solomon left the company yesterday.”The job just got too big for him,” one industry insider told us.



Famous angel investor and Hunch CEO Chris Dixon has a more specific theory.

He explained it in a tweet at Kara Swisher:

“It’s not that hard to figure out. The guy was bad at his job and fired. Before that he did crappy SEO.”

Swisher replied to Chris, “What do you REALLY think?”

Update: Chris says, “I was totally kidding – joke taken way out of context.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.