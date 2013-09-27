TOP VC: We're At War, And Hackers Are Probably Looking At Your Files Right Now

Chris Dixon, a partner at top venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, came by the Business Insider offices the other day and totally freaked us out.

Dixon says he’s been speaking with “people in business and, you know, other organisations,” and he’s learned that the global hacking war we keep reading about is much bigger and more active than most of us imagine.

Attacks on businesses and institutions are so common, he said, that BI is probably under attack at this very moment. Watch Dixon explain here:

Edited by Justin Gmoser

