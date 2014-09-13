One Of MLB's Biggest Sluggers Suspended For Failed Drug Test

Chris Davis, who hit 53 home runs for the Baltimore Orioles last year, has been suspended 25 games by Major League Baseball after testing positive for amphetamines according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Davis will miss the final 17 games of the regular season and won’t be available for the Orioles’ first eight games of the playoffs. Baltimore is leading the American League East division by 10.0 games.

Davis issued an apology, admitting he used Adderall, saying he had permission from MLB to use the drug last year, but not this year.

MLB has come under fire in due to the large number of therapeutic-use exemptions issued by the league for Adderall and similar drugs.

Recently it was revealed that Alex Rodriguez was given a therapeutic-use exemption by MLB to use testosterone during his 2007 MVP season.

Davis numbers are down this year as he is hitting just .196 with 26 home runs. However, the 2013 season was his breakout season, becoming just the second player in six years to top 50 home runs in a season.

That performance led to wide speculation that Davis was using performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs).

During an interview with ESPN the Magazine, Davis was emphatic that he would never use anything illegal even though he admitted to being tired and suffering through a second-half slump last season.

“There’s nothing in my mind or body that would ever allow me to do something like that,” Davis told ESPN the Magazine about the idea of using steroids.

