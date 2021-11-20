Chris Daughtry’s wife speaks out about ‘rumors and assumptions’ following daughter’s death

Hannah Price was found dead in her Tennessee home on November 12. Pal Public Relations

Deanna Daughtry addressed rumors surrounding her daughter’s death investigation in a Friday Instagram post.

Hannah Price, 25, was found dead in her Tennessee home on November 12.

Daughtry asked for people to “let the investigating officers do their jobs.”

Chris Daughtry’s wife Deanna Daughtry recently spoke out about rumors concerning the death of her daughter Hannah Price.

Daughtry made an Instagram post on Friday where she stated that rumors of the 25-year-old’s death being investigated as a homicide were “false.” Insider previously reported that authorities found Price inside her Fentress County, Tennessee, home on November 12.

“The news floating around that we said our daughters death is being investigated as a homicide is false! “We were not told that and never said that to anyone!” Daughtry wrote.” The day Hannah was found I shared some concerns I had with some people I know and said we won’t know anything for sure till after they complete the investigation,” she continued. “Someone took that and went running with it or they talked to someone else who then made assumptions and went running to the press with it.”

“I lost my child and I’m having to now also deal with rumors and assumptions about her,” Daughtry later stated in the post.

Daughtry also asked that people “‘let the investigating officers do their jobs” and to “stop making it worse for those of us who love her by spreading rumors & saying disgusting things about our family.”

A November 15 press release obtained by Insider from Tennessee’s 8th District Attorney Jared Effler stated that the case was currently “a death investigation and any attempt to classify it as a homicide investigation at this time is premature and irresponsible.”

Effler also stated that no one has been arrested in connection to Price’s death.

In a November 12 Instagram post, Chris Daughtry wrote that he was “absolutely devastated and heartbroken” by his daughter’s passing.

He added that he is “now taking time to be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this series of devastating losses.”

A representative for Chris Daughtry told Insider, “We have no additional comments at this time.”