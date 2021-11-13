‘American Idol’ star Chris Daughtry says he’s ‘devastated’ after the sudden death of his daughter

Singer Chris Daughtry posed with his two children, Griffin and Hannah. Frank Trapper/Getty Images

On Friday Chris Daughtry revealed that his 25-year-old daughter Hannah died.

Daughtry has postponed his upcoming tour dates in response.

A cause of death has not been announced.

“American Idol” alum Chris Daughtry said he’s “heartbroken” after the “unexpected death” of his 25-year-old daughter, Hannah.

The “Superman” singer announced the news in a Facebook post on Friday.

“Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows this weekend for Daughtry have been postponed,” the statement read.

“The Daughtry family thanks you for understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time. Further details will be made available at a later date. The investigation into this tragic death is still on going,” it continued.

A representative for Daughtry told Insider that Hannah was found dead inside her Tennessee home on November 12 by authorities.

Daughtry opened up about the death in an Instagram post that featured a photo of Hannah.

“I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken,” Daughtry, 41, wrote. “I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately. We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family.”

He added: “Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply.”

A post shared by Chris Daughtry (@chrisdaughtry)

On Saturday, Deanna Daughtry also spoke out with an Instagram post that included several photos of Hannah and the Daughtry family.

“My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah,” Deanna wrote. “Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah.”

Deanna added that the family was still awaiting the autopsy reports to determine Hannah’s cause of death.

“Our hearts are broken,” Deanna wrote.

A post shared by Deanna Daughtry (@deanna.daughtry)

Representatives for Chris Daughtry did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Daughtry and his wife were first married in 2000 and recently celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary. Deanna had Hannah and her eldest son, Griffin, during a previous relationship. Daughtry later adopted the two children, USA Today reported.

The couple also shares 10-year-old twins, Noah and Adalynn Daughtry.