A Colorado Man Is Connected To 700 Sensors That Record Every Detail Of His Life

Chris Dancy of Denver is wired to 700 sensors and uses a range of devices, apps and services to record all kinds of details about what his body is doing, reports The Daily Mail.

He takes the idea of “quantified self” to the extreme, and it’s earned him the unofficial spot as “most quantified person in the world.” Dancy has spent the last five years “bringing on two or three new systems a week,” which he uses to monitor and record nearly every aspect of his life and health (even his dogs have a monitoring system).

His systems keep an eye on everything from the air quality in his house to his heart rate to the locations of his pets. It started when he realised he was already “putting a lot of information online” and had “a desire to digitally collect what [he] was creating.” Dancy uses the information he gathers to make healthy adjustments to his lifestyle. He told Mashable that he’s “lost 100 pounds and learned to meditate” as a result.

With such rampant enthusiasm for wearable tech and self-quantification, he’s become one of the people to seek out if you’re looking to innovate in the space. Dancy said he’s heard from “everybody from people who wanted to make smart cups to people who want to make underwear to major beverage companies and sportswear companies.”

Where’s wearable tech headed? Dancy think it will be “confined to the health market for the next two years,” but that the “‘inner-net’ — the information of you — is the future.”

