CNN anchor: 'I would be picking up garbage somewhere' if I made Trump's factually inaccurate claims

CNN’s Chris Cuomo confronted a former top advisor to President Donald Trump over why the president continues to stand by his unproven claim that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower.

In an interview on Wednesday, the “New Day” anchor pressed Anthony Scaramucci over Trump’s “credibility issue,” asking the former financial adviser why Trump continued to raise “bogus scenarios that are distracting from his own agenda.”

“It doesn’t hold up to scrutiny, Anthony. If I ever got anything wrong, close to what he gets wrong on a regular basis, I’d be picking up garbage somewhere,” Cuomo said, referring to the wiretap allegations.

Scaramucci dismissed Cuomo’s criticism, implying that the CNN anchor did not support Trump politically.

“Sounds like you didn’t vote for him, but that’s fine,” Scaramucci said.

“You don’t know who I voted for, Scaramucci, don’t make it personal, make your point,” Cuomo replied.

Pressed by Cuomo about the lack of evidence to support Trump’s claim, the former adviser advised Cuomo and other journalists to slow down until more evidence emerged.

“I’m staying with the facts, let’s let it have a little more time,” Scaramucci said.

The aggressive early-morning interview has emerged as a staple of “New Day” in recent months.

Cuomo’s influence in political media seems to have grown over the past year, as he’s attempted to cast himself as a news-focused alternative to other morning shows.

As interest in the new administration boosted television ratings, newspaper subscriptions, and online traffic, Cuomo and “New Day” co-host Alisyn Camerota saw their audience grow. As Variety noted earlier this month, the show’s ratings are up nearly 70%, while ad revenue rose 67% over the previous year.

