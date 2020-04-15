Chris Cuomo praises CNN the day after he ranted about his anchor job, Trump, and wanting to tell his critics to 'go to hell'

REUTERS/Mike Blake CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo said he had no plans to leave CNN after he said he didn’t like what he does professionally the day prior.

Chris Cuomo seemed to quash speculation he was leaving CNN after he made negative comments about his profession.

The anchor, who is New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s younger brother, said Monday that President Donald Trump was “full of s— by design,” and that he wished he could tell his critics, like a man who approached him outside his home, to “go to hell.”

“I don’t like what I do professionally,” Cuomo said Monday. “I don’t think it’s worth my time.”

On Tuesday, Cuomo clarified he had “never been more grateful” to work at CNN.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo suggested Tuesday he has no intention of leaving CNN despite comments he made the day prior about being dissatisfied with his profession, his critics, and the president.

His statement Tuesday and the comments Monday both came on from “Let’s Get After It,” Cuomo’s SiriusXM show that airs daily from 12 to 2 p.m.

“Why is there so much interest in what I said about my frustrations about my profession yesterday?” Cuomo asked, before offering an explanation for his comments.

“I love where I am. I love the position that I’ve been given, and I love who I’m doing it with,” he added. “Those are all matters of fact for me.”

Cuomo said he was expressing frustration about the Trump administration’s combative relationship with journalism, which creates “an environment where people are not interested and open.” Cuomo’s COVID-19 diagnosis and resulting fevers have made him “pissed off about being sick” and caused him to rethink “a lot of things on an existential basis,” he said.

“It is hard to practice journalism when people are so intent in believing what they want to believe for political advantage,” Cuomo said Tuesday. “It makes you question: Is it worth the effort? Can I make a difference? Can I personally make a difference? Is the way I do this working?”

On Monday, Cuomo used his SiriusXM show to air his frustrations as the anchor of “Cuomo Prime Time”

“I don’t like what I do professionally,” Cuomo said Monday. “I don’t think it’s worth my time.”

“I’m basically being perceived as successful in a system that I don’t value,” he added. “I’m seen as being good at being on TV and advocating for different positions … but I don’t know if I value those things, certainly not as much as I value being able to live my life on my own terms.”

Cuomo’s comments were reported first by The New York Post.

Cuomo implied that his job as a CNN anchor required he engage in “hyper-partisanship” between both Democrats and Republicans, which he said he did not “value.” Cuomo added he was no longer interested in “trafficking in things that I think are ridiculous.”

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

He said he no longer wanted to analyse President Trump’s remarks, which he called “full of s— by design.” Cuomo added he did not believe the Democrats on his show meant what they said, and he accused Republicans of “parroting things they feel they have to say.”

“I don’t want to spend my time doing things that I don’t think are valuable enough to me personally,” Cuomo, the 49-year-old brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said Monday.

Cuomo has been anchoring his CNN prime time show from his home in Southhampton, New York since he announced he tested positive for the novel coronavirus in March. His live interviews with his brother on his CNN show have also garnered the anchor more attention.

Cuomo said being a public figure makes it harder to defend himself

Also on the Monday broadcast, Cuomo had told a story about a man who he said had approached him on Easter Sunday when he was outside of his home with his family. Cuomo said the man “didn’t know the rules” about social distancing and had criticised him for being outside with his family during his COVID-19 infection.

“I don’t want some jackass, loser, fat-tire biker being able to pull over and get in my space and talk bulls— to me, I don’t want to hear it,” Cuomo said Monday.

He wanted to tell the man to “go to hell,” he said, but couldn’t say such things to his critics because of his profession.

“That matters to me more than making millions of dollars a year … because I’ve saved my money and I don’t need it anymore,” he said.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, is seen with his little brother Chris, a CNN anchor.

In August 2019, Cuomo made headlines for participating in a recorded shouting match that circulated on social media after he alleged a man called him “Fredo,” which he said was a racial slur hurled toward Italian Americans similar to the way the N-word is used toward Black Americans. Fredo is a character from the 1972 film “The Godfather.”

“I have to tolerate people’s opinion about me because I’m a public figure,” Cuomo said Monday. “I don’t want to do that, I don’t think it’s worth it to me.”

But on Tuesday, Cuomo said he has “never been in a better position professionally than” he is right now.

“If anything, I’ve never had a group of people professionally care about me the way they have,” he said, adding that he believed the CNN coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic was superior to that of other news organisations.

A representative for CNN declined to offer comment on Cuomo’s remarks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.