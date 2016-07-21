CNN anchor confronts Trump campaign about plagiarism: 'You keep ignoring it, and I don't know why'

CNN Chris Cuomo confronts Paul Manafort.

Donald Trump’s campaign chair continued to deny on Tuesday that the campaign made a mistake when Melania Trump delivered a speech which overtly resembled several sections of First Lady Michelle Obama’s 2008 Democratic National Convention address.

In an interview on CNN’s “New Day,” host Chris Cuomo repeatedly pushed Trump Campaign Chair Paul Manafort to acknowledge that parts of Melania Trump’s Republican National Convention speech on Monday were plagiarized.

“It’s as plan as day to look at them side by side. Will you acknowledge that, and then move on?” Cuomo said.

Manafort insisted that the speech was “very effective,” and said that accusations of plagiarism were “not meaningful at all.”

“The speech that Melania Trump gave is a speech that was very personal to her, it was a speech that talked about her love of her country, how she emigrated here, the opportunities that America gave to her as she came here, and she talked about meeting a man named Donald Trump,” Manafort said.

Cuomo didn’t let the question go, asking Manafort why he would not acknowledge that parts of the speech were obviously lifted from Obama’s 2008 address.

“You are denying by failing to acknowledge something that’s also true: Some of those words came from Michelle Obama’s speech in 2008. All kinds of experts and anyone with eyes can see that. You keep ignoring it, I don’t understand why, I don’t understand why you keep making this an issue,” Cuomo said.

When Manafort said he “didn’t have to agree” that sections of the speech were plagiarized, the CNN anchor cut in.

“Paul, I’m not here to beat you over the head with that. I thought you came here to own something that’s small and move on to all these other great things that are going on at this convention,” Cuomo said.

Since a user on Twitter noticed the similarities between Obama and Trump’s speeches on Monday, the campaign has attempted to brush off criticisms that the speech was plagiarized. Manafort told CBS on Tuesday that that over 50 words that were in both speeches were potentially the result of “subconscious” copying.

“We’re talking about compassion, love of family, respect — these are not words that belong to the Obama family,” Manafort told CBS.

Watch several clips below, via CNN:

Donald Trump campaign chair @PaulManafort: Plagiarism controversy “is not meaningful at all…that’s the final word” https://t.co/iYc521jZwf

— New Day (@NewDay) July 20, 2016

Trump campaign chair @PaulManafort refuses to acknowledge parts of Melania Trump’s speech came from Michelle Obama’s https://t.co/PiHb8Zkk4X

— New Day (@NewDay) July 20, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.