Chris Cuomo ignored the bombshell Andrew Cuomo sex-harassment report on his CNN show. He was named in it too.

The New York attorney general’s office on Tuesday said Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.

It also said his brother, the CNN host Chris Cuomo, helped him respond to the unfolding scandal.

On his Tuesday-night show, Chris Cuomo made no mention of the news.

The CNN host Chris Cuomo during his Tuesday-night show did not mention the bombshell investigation that concluded his older brother sexually harassed nearly a dozen women.

He too was mentioned in the 165-page report, which the office of New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, released Tuesday morning.

In addition to concluding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, the report also said Chris Cuomo helped the governor respond to the allegations in February, when he pushed backed hard on the first of the claims.

The younger Cuomo publicly apologized in May for advising his brother after the news of his involvement emerged.

But the CNN host did not mention the allegations on his show Tuesday night.

As Mediaite noted, he spoke about the coronavirus pandemic and the January 6 Capitol riot instead.

Andrew Cuomo rejected the report’s findings, saying, “The facts are much different than what has been portrayed.”

Though “Cuomo Prime Time” did not acknowledge the news about the governor, CNN more broadly has covered it.

The network’s chief media correspondent, Brian Stelter, wrote an article – prominently placed on CNN’s website – highlighting his colleague’s ethical quandary.

He also noted that the on-air hosts Don Lemon and Anderson Cooper prominently covered the report, which prompted calls from high-profile Democrats for Cuomo to resign as governor.