TODAY's Musical Chairs: Chris Cuomo To Replace Matt Lauer? Ann Curry For Meredith Vieira?

Chris Cuomo may finally win his round of musical chairs.



The 20/20 anchor — and son of former New York governor Mario Cuomo and younger brother of the current governor, Andrew — has emerged as the front-runner to take the spot of Matt Lauer on the “Today” show if Lauer ends up leaving next year, sources told the New York Post, although no formal offer has been confirmed.

That’s after Cuomo lost the co-host spot on “Good Morning America” to George Stephanopoulos in December 2009 after three years as news anchor and fill-in host. And last February, ABC hired Dan Abrams as its new legal reporter in spite of Cuomo’s title as senior legal correspondent.

Meanwhile, Ann Curry, the show’s longtime news reader, is being considered a shoo-in for Meredith Vieira, who is rumoured to be leaving when her contract expires in September. Instead, the search is on for Curry’s replacement.

