CNN anchor dismisses tactics of opposition to GOP healthcare plan: 'I didn't hear better ideas coming out of the Democrats'

CNN ‘New Day’ anchors Chris Cuomo and Alisyn Camerota.

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo expressed scepticism at House Democrats’ attempts to slow passage of the Republican replacement of the Affordable Care Act.

On Thursday, the CNN anchor remarked that he did not think Democrats attempts on Wednesday night to slow down the markup process in the House Energy and Commerce and Ways and Means committees were effective.

“I was watching some of it last night. I did not hear better ideas coming out of the Democrats, I did not hear them scrutinizing the plan with facts and figures. They were just delaying and they were just saying this is wrong. Is that the tactic?” Cuomo asked guests on Wednesday’s show.

Democrats are deliberately slowing down the new Republican bill — titled the American Healthcare Act — as Republican leadership attempts to rush the bill through before a congressional recess in April.

Regardless of House Republicans ability to push the bill through, it still faces hurdles in the Senate, where some conservatives remain opposed to the proposed tax credits to help Americans cover insurance costs.

For his part, Cuomo’s influence in political media has grown significantly over the past year.

As interest in the new administration continues to boost television ratings, subscriptions, and online traffic, Cuomo and co-host Alisyn Camerota have seen their viewership skyrocket.

As Variety noted on Wednesday, viewership is up nearly 70%, while ad revenue rose 67% over the previous year.

