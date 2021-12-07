Chris Cuomo on ‘s ‘Cuomo Prime Time’ on May 20, 2021. CNN

HarperCollins is no longer published Chris Cuomo’s upcoming book, “DEEP DENIAL.”

The book was set to be released in Fall 2022.

Cuomo was fired from CNN Saturday over his involvement in his brother’s sexual harassment scandal.

Chris Cuomo’s upcoming book has been pulled by HarperCollins, New York Times reporter John Koblin tweeted.

“We do not intend to publish the Cuomo book,” a HarperCollins representative told Koblin of Cuomo’s upcoming book, “DEEP DENIAL.”

A source from Custom House, the subset of HarperCollins set to publish the book, also told the New York Post that the book was being pulled.

“DEEP DENIAL,” which was set to be published next year, was “a provocative analysis of the harsh truths that the pandemic and Trump years have exposed about America—about our strength and our character—and a roadmap of the work needed to make our ideals match reality,” according to a description of the book on Google Books.

Cuomo was fired from his primetime slot on CNN Saturday over his involvement in his brother’s — former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — sexual harassment scandal.

“We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately,” CNN said in a statement Saturday evening. “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.”

HarperCollins did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment on Tuesday.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.