CNN anchor Chris Cuomo says the coronavirus has made him lose 13 pounds in 3 days, hallucinate his dead father, and chip a tooth from the chills

CNN/YouTube CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is seen hosting his show from his basement on Tuesday night, after testing positive for coronavirus.

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has described what it’s like to have the coronavirus.

He told a CNN town hall on Thursday that his sweating from a fever has caused him to lose 13 pounds in three days.

He also told his show Wednesday night that the disease caused him to hallucinate his dead father, and that his chills were so intense that they caused him to chip a tooth.

Cuomo said he hopes his description of his symptoms can convince people that COVID-19 isn’t an easy illness to get through, even for healthy people like him.

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo says he’s lost a dramatic amount of weight since testing positive for the coronavirus earlier this week.

During a CNN town hall Thursday night, Cuomo said he had “lost 13 pounds in three days.”

“I’m a big guy, I started off at 230 pounds,” Cuomo said. “My wife is feeding me like we’re still in the dating phase. So it’s not like I’m hurting for nutrition. I’m eating and drinking constantly. I’m just sweating it out and it’s the sickness.”

He said he hopes his descriptions convince people that COVID-19 isn’t an easy illness to get through, even for healthy people like himself.

“The idea that it’s easy, so you can be nonchalant, that’s so misleading,” he said.

Cuomo has continued to work from the basement of his Manhattan home, where he is self-isolating from his family.

In previous basement broadcasts this week, he said that COVID-19 had caused him to hallucinate his dead father, and that he chipped a tooth due to the intense chills.

Cuomo is the brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has been widely lauded for his leadership during the coronavirus crisis.

On Wednesday, Gov. Cuomo invited his little brother to phone in to his daily coronavirus news conference to describe what it’s like having the disease.

The brothers traded jabs, but at the end of the call, the governor applauded Chris for continuing to work and help Americans understand the virus.

“I know it’s a terrible unfortunate circumstance for you, but think about it from a journalistic point of view, a public service point of view. You’re answering questions for millions of Americans,” Gov. Cuomo said.

