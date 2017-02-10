CNN host Chris Cuomo says 'fake news' insult is 'equivalent of the n-word for journalists'

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Chris Cuomo speaks at a town hall forum hosted by CNN.

CNN host Chris Cuomo said on Thursday that he believes hurling the “fake news” insult at journalists is similar to when individuals use racial slurs against minorities.

“I see being called ‘fake news’ as the equivalent of the n-word for journalists,” Cuomo said on SiriusXM, “the equivalent of calling an Italian any of the ugly words that people have for that ethnicity.”

“That’s what fake news is to a journalist,” the CNN host continued, adding, “It’s an ugly insult and you better be right if you’re going to charge a journalist with lying on purpose.”

Earlier in the day, Cuomo said being called “fake news” is “like an ethnic disparagement” for journalists, but he fell short at the time of comparing it to the n-word.

Cuomo initially made the comparison after President Donald Trump tweeted that he was advancing so-called “fake news.”

A spokesperson for CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

