Charlotte Bennett, an Andrew Cuomo accuser, calls on CNN to fire Chris Cuomo: ‘His behavior is reprehensible, unprofessional and inexcusable’

CNN host Chris Cuomo. Donald Bowers/Getty Images

Charlotte Bennett called on CNN to fire Chris Cuomo on Tuesday.

Bennett accused former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexually harassing her when she worked for him.

She said “anything short of firing Chris Cuomo” shows CNN lacks “both morals and a backbone.”

One of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s accusers, Charlotte Bennett, called on CNN to fire his brother in a Tuesday statement.

Bennett spoke out following Monday’s revelations about the extent of Chris Cuomo’s involvement in combatting the sexual harassment investigations that ultimately led to his brother’s resignation.

“Anything short of firing Chris Cuomo reflects a network lacking both morals and a backbone,” she wrote in a statement she posted to Twitter.

In newly released transcripts from New York Attorney General Tish James, Chris told Cuomo’s staff in text messages that he had “a lead on the wedding girl,” referring to Anna Ruch, who accused the former governor of making an unwanted advance at a wedding.

The text message exhibits included in Monday’s document dump also showed Chris saying he would use his media sources to find out if there were any other accusers coming forward; the New York AG found instances of sexual misconduct from the former governor among 11 women.

“Yesterday, we learned just how far Chris Cuomo was willing to go to discredit, silence and smear women, like me, who came forward to report Governor Cuomo’s sexual misconduct,” Bennett writes. “In addition to scouring the internet for personal information about me, he reached out to his professional network with the hope of intercepting additional allegations against his brother, Governor Cuomo.”

She went on to say CNN “need not investigate his behavior — the investigation is over, and yesterday we received answers: Just like his older brother, Chris Cuomo used his time, network and resources to help smear victims, dig up opposition research, and belittle our credible allegations.”

“His behavior is reprehensible, unprofessional and inexcusable,” Bennett added.

A spokesperson for CNN did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment.

Later on Monday, the network promised a “thorough review” of the transcripts involving their 9 p.m. anchor.

Chris did not address any of the transcripts or calls for his ouster during his show Monday night.