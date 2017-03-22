'Where was your interest in leaks then?': CNN anchor confronts GOP senator over 'selective outrage' on leaks

CNN CNN’s Chris Cuomo interviews Sen. Chuck Grassley.

Chris Cuomo on Tuesday morning grilled Sen. Chuck Grassley over what the CNN anchor dubbed “selective outrage” regarding classified information leaks, which became a focus of a House hearing the day before.

In an interview on CNN’s “New Day,” Cuomo asked whether Republicans’ condemnation of leakers was a “distraction” from the law-enforcement investigation into potential ties between President Donald Trump’s campaign staff and Russia during the 2016 election.

Cuomo said many Republicans touted leaks from the FBI’s investigation into former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

“Didn’t see this interest from you or the Republicans from the Clinton email investigation, about the Blumenthal emails, about speculation about indictments and things that turned out to be not true,” Cuomo said. “Where was your interest in leaks then?”

The Iowa senator acknowledged that some Republicans were displeased with FBI Director James Comey’s decision not to indict Clinton in July, but were pleased with his decision in October to continue investigating the former secretary of state’s handling of classified information.

Grassley added that the election and the investigation into Clinton’s emails were “settled” and people should focus on the leaks of sensitive government information, as well as potential ties between the Trump campaign and the Russians.

“We didn’t like what he did in July, but in October, we did. Maybe that’s just a characteristic of what you consider to be the most political value,” Grassley said. “And I don’t know whether you ought to take into consideration what goes on in a campaign that seems to have equal consideration from the Republican and Democratic side and equate that with what we’re doing now.”

Cuomo continue to press the Iowa senator, saying Trump and congressional Republicans’ criticism of leakers “just seems to be a little bit selective outrage.”

“It may be selective outrage,” Grassley replied, but added that it was precarious to equate recent information with leaks that emerged late in the presidential campaign.

The exchange came after daylong testimony from Comey and NSA Director Mike Rogers in front of the House Intelligence Committee, where the two discussed investigations into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 campaign.

While many Democrats pressed the two to explicitly link Trump campaign officials to Russia, Republicans railed against embarrassing leaks about the ongoing investigation.

Watch the clip below, via CNN:

Republican Sen. Charles Grassley assails intelligence agencies for leaks on the Trump White House https://t.co/lgwpDIR1EG

— New Day (@NewDay) March 21, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.