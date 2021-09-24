Shelley Ross, the ex-boss of Chris Cuomo who accused him of sexual harassment, says the CNN anchor needs ‘a big education in this culture war’

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Shelley Ross, Chris Cuomo’s former boss who accused him of sexual harassment, says the CNN anchor needs “a big education in this culture war” involving harassment in the workplace.

She told Insider she believes Cuomo has not learned about sexual harassment, citing his response to her op-ed.

She suggested in her New York Times op-ed that Cuomo “journalistically repent” for his actions.

Ross spoke to Insider on Friday after writing an op-ed in the New York Times in which she said Cuomo grabbed her buttocks at a colleague’s going away party in 2005.

She said she believes Cuomo has not enlightened himself about sexual harassment, citing his response to her op-ed.

Cuomo had told the Times in a response to her essay: “As Shelley acknowledges, our interaction was not sexual in nature. It happened 16 years ago in a public setting when she was a top executive at ABC. I apologized to her then, and I meant it.”

Ross told Insider that she didn’t see what Cuomo did as an “interaction,” and instead said she was “groped.”

“I followed Chris Cuomo as a CNN anchor. I think he’s grown in the anchor chair over 15 or 16 years,” she said. “And I really didn’t know much about his personal life, but I would like to think that in 15 years that somebody can be enlightened. Clearly, by his response, I see he hasn’t done any [work]. He needs a big education in this culture war.”

In her New York Times op-ed, Ross suggested Cuomo “journalistically repent,” during which he could study sexism, harassment, and bias in the workplace and report on it on air.

“Wouldn’t you watch it? To watch was as he learns and watch his journey of what we’re all talking about and what we’re all going through that he’s blind to?” she asked.

Cuomo did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.