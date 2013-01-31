49ers Player Says Openly Gay Players Would Not Be Welcome On His Team

In an interview with shock jock Artie Lange, San Francisco 49ers cornerback, Chris Culliver, said that openly gay teammates would not be welcome on his team. Culliver said:



“I don’t do the gay guys man. I don’t do that. No, we don’t got no gay people on the team, they gotta get up out of here if they do. Can’t be with that sweet stuff. Nah…can’t be…in the locker room man. Nah.”

When Lange asked whether gay athletes should keep it a secret, Culliver responded: “Yeah, come out 10 years later after that.”

Here’s audio of the interview from Martin Rogers of Yahoo! Sports:



