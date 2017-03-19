Northwestern coach had a priceless reaction to finding out the NCAA admitted refs blew call on game-changing play

Northwestern’s first-ever run in the NCAA Tournament came to an end in disappointing fashion on Saturday their second-half rally was halted by a blown goaltending call.

The play should have given Northwestern two points and cut was an 18-point lead to just three points with less than five minutes to play. Instead, the refs missed the call and Northwestern head coach Chris Collins was tagged with a technical foul for running onto the court to argue.

The NCAA later issued a statement admitting that the referees blew the call.

After the game, Collins met with the media where he was read the NCAA statement. His reaction was priceless.

That’s not going to help Northwestern players or their fans sleep on Saturday night. But at least they know their program is on the rise and better days are likely ahead.

Chris Collins feelings on the tech: pic.twitter.com/4ZVdpohTIm

— Barstool Cats (@Northwestool) March 19, 2017

