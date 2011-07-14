Lea Michele, Cory Monteith And Chris Colfer Are Officially Leaving "Glee"

Unless he’s trying to bring the scripted world a dose of “Jersey Shore” cast back-and-forth, Ryan Murphy dropped a real bombshell last night:



Three of the biggest stars of “Glee” will leave the show after season three.

The actors in question are Lea Michele, Cory Monteith and Chris Colfer — whom, by our estimate, have probably gotten around 75 per cent combined of “Glee” screen time thus far in the show.

It’s certainly hard to imagine the series without them — especially Michele and Colfer.

Though Michele’s spotlight has waned in order to accommodate other characters, she is the undeniable anchor of the show — and arguably its greatest vocal talent.

Colfer, meanwhile, saw a huge spike in screen time over the last season — and became something of a character ambassador for the show’s message of tolerance.

Colfer also won the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a television series in 2010.

Spinoff speculation is already raging — and it is true that Murphy made a point of setting up Michele and Colfer’s characters to move to New York after high school.

One thing no one’s pointed out yet: a Manhattan-set show starring Michele and Colfer would, in a different way than “Glee” does now, compete directly with NBC’s “Smash,” an upcoming musical drama about the mounting of a Broadway production.

