Chris Christie's wife is leaving Wall Street ahead of his likely 2016 campaign

Reuters/Neil Hall New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) and his wife Mary Pat Christie.

It what may be the clearest sign yet that he intends to run for president, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s (R) just left her job on Wall Street.

Multiple media outlets reported Friday that Mary Pat Christie has dropped her lucrative position at investment fund Angelo Gordon, where she earned $US500,000 last year.

Christie’s office told reporters than his wife only took a “hiatus” to “spend more time with her family and young children.”

However, Fox Business Network’s Charles Gasparino reported Mary Pat Christie told people at the firm that the departure was due to her husband’s expected 2016 campaign.

“She did tell the people there that it’s because he’s likely imminently to announce that he’s running for president,” Gasparino said. “Christie is running for president.”

Heidi Cruz, the wife of another presidential contender, also left her finance job on about the same time Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) officially announced his campaign. Heidi Cruz had been managing director at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in Houston.

