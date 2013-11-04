Chris Christie's Democratic Opponent Isn't Bothering To Run A Full Campaign Schedule

Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.) isn’t the only candidate treating Tuesday’s gubernatorial election

like it’s already over:

His opponent, State Sen. Barbara Buono (D), isn’t even bothering to run a full schedule of campaign events.

Christie leads Buono by 24 points in an average of recent polls.

Normally, the week before an election involves an exhausting flurry of campaign activity. But on Thursday, Buono had only two public campaign events, the last of which was at 11:30 a.m. (She did do four radio interviews on Thursday afternoon.) On Friday, her last event was at noon. On Sunday, 3:15 p.m.

I asked Buono’s communications director, David Turner, what she’s been up to in the times without scheduled events. He told me Friday afternoon Buono was on the radio, went to a wake for a former state Democratic official (which started at 5 p.m.) and attended a fundraiser. He said she would spend Sunday’s late afternoon and evening “getting ready for Monday and Tuesday, the final sprint before election day.”

But according to a schedule provided by Buono’s campaign, her Monday plans involve only a TV interview and three public events: She spoke at a Bergen County Democrats breakfast, will greet volunteers at a phone bank in New Brunswick at 3 p.m., and then has one rally, at 6:45 p.m. in Union Township.

Christie, meanwhile, is on a seven-day bus tour of the state involving 46 campaign events in all 21 counties. On Monday, he will make eight campaign stops in northern and central New Jersey, accompanied at all of them by Gov. Susana Martinez (R-N.M.).

