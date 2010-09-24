Chris Christie's Budget Cutting Failing, As Moody's Lowers Credit Outlook For New Jersey

Photo: YouTube

Chris Christie gets a lot of credit for all the good work he’s doing on cutting spending and balancing the budget, but apparently it’s not happening fast enough.The Bond Buyer:



Moody’s Investors Service changed New Jersey’s credit outlook to

negative from stable Wednesday evening, citing its nearly $11 billion

structural deficit, the end of federal stimulus funds, and the state’s

unfunded retirement costs.

Moody’s rates New Jersey’s $31.6 billion of outstanding general

obligation and appropriation debt Aa2. The rating agency earlier this

year recalibrated the state’s credit rating to Aa2 with a stable outlook

from Aa3 with a negative outlook.

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.