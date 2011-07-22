Chris Christie Would Probably Lose Re-election To His Idol Bruce Springsteen, Poll Shows

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Chris Christie has been to 120 Bruce Springsteen concerts. His college roommates held a meeting to specify certain hours during which he could and could not play the Boss’ tunes. Now, polls indicate that the New Jersey Republican would lose re-election if Springsteen chose to run against him.While Christie and the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer would each take 42% of the vote in a head-to-head match-up, according to a new PPP poll, far more Democrats (23%) than Republicans (4%) reported they were undecided in the race at this time.



Given more time, and given Springsteen’s famously liberal politics, Springsteen’s numbers, especially among Democrats, would probably go up.

Christie’s well-known affinities for the Boss are less than fully requited. In March, Springsteen penned a letter to his hometown newspaper criticising Christie’s spending cuts as “eating away at the lower edges of the middle class.”

Asked about his idol’s comments in an interview, Christie responded: “Are you surprised to hear that from Bruce? I mean, you know, Bruce is liberal. Doesn’t mean I like him any less.”

And then there’s this: Christie singing “Born to Run” at his inauguration. You’re welcome.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.