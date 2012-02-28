Chris Christie Would 'Listen' If Romney Asked Him To Be VP

Everyone’s favourite not-candidate Chris Christie has opened the door to wild speculation about his place in the 2012 election once more.



On CBS’ “Face The Nation” Sunday he said that he doesn’t really want to be vice president, but oh shucks, twist his arm, he might just do it for Mitt.

“If Gov. [Mitt] Romney were to come and talk to me about it, I’d listen, because I love my party enough and I love my country enough to listen,” he said.

“But I love being governor of New Jersey,” he said. “If you’re betting, bet on me being the governor of New Jersey into next year.”

While Christie doesn’t sound exactly enthusiastic about the prospect of being VP, at least he’s not threatening suicide over it like he did when Republicans were begging him to run for the presidency.

That said, bring on the rumours!

(h/t Politico)

