CHRIS CHRISTIE: It's 'Ridiculous' To Think That I'm Too Fat To Be President

“That’s ridiculous,” Christie said in an interview with ABC’s Barbara Walters published Wednesday. “I mean, that’s ridiculous. I don’t know what the basis for that is.”

Walters conducted the interview as part of her “10 Most Fascinating People of 2012” series. She opened the clip by saying that she was going to tackle “what they call the elephant in the room — his weight,” which led to this awkward exchange:

WALTERS: OK, Governor, I feel very uncomfortable asking this question when I’m sitting opposite you. But you are a little overweight.

CHRISTIE: More than a little. Yeah.

WALTERS: Why?

CHRISTIE: If I could figure that out, I’d fix it.

WALTERS: There are people who say you couldn’t be president because you’re so heavy. What do you say to them?

WALTERS: I think they’re worried about your health.

CHRISTIE: Well, I’ve done this job pretty well. I think people watched me for the last number of weeks in Hurricane Sandy, doing 18-hour days. You’re getting right back up the next day and still being just as effective in the job, so I don’t think that would be a problem.

Christie has already announced that he will run for re-election as governor next year, and polls show that he has a sizeable advantage over the most prominent potential Democratic challenger — Newark Mayor Cory Booker.

Christie is also a leading name on the Republican side for a possible 2016 candidacy for president.

