New Jersey Governor Chris Christie Watching Giants Game With Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

AP New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

The New York Giants, who play in New Jersey, are getting roughed up by the Dallas Cowboys tonight.

It’s quite cozy in the stadium skybox of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, however.

New Jersey governor Chris Christie was just shown on national TV sitting right next to the happy Mr. Jones. And they’re accompanied by Republican National Committee chair Reince Priebus, POLITICO’s Dylan Byers reports.

So is Governor Christie secretly a Cowboys fan? Or is he in Dallas on other (2016) business?

Either way, he’s doing that Chris Christie thing that everyone loves: Showing that he has the balls to piss off his team.

UPDATE: BI Politics editor Josh Barro reports that Gov. Christie is, in fact, a Cowboys fan. And in typical Chris Christie fashion (that balls thing), he’s not even secret about it:

“I’m a Dallas Cowboys fan,” the governor told NFL Network in a segment that aired Sunday morning. “I saw Roger Staubach play for the first time, and this was 1971, and I became a huge Staubach fan. And as a result, a Cowboys fan, and I’ve been one ever since.” How do Christie’s constituents feel about that development? Exactly as you might expect. “Oh, they hate it,” Christie said. “Giants fans, obviously, are more hateful of my rooting interests, but, you know, I told them right from the beginning when I was running in 2009. You get asked those kind of questions and I didn’t try to hide it. I’m a Cowboys fan, I’m proud of it, and you got to be true to the team you’ve been rooting for your whole life.”

Chalk up more independent votes for 2016 Presidential candidate Christie.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.