Chris Christie Wants Everyone To Chill Out About 2016

AP/Mel Evans New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R).

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) has a simple message for everyone badgering him about his potential presidential campaign: Calm down.

“What I’ve told everybody — supporters of mine, potential donors of mine, staff — is: Relax, no one’s voting for another twelve and a half months,” Christie said in a Thursday radio interview. “So everybody just calm down. Be relaxed. Look at me. Look at how relaxed I look.”

Several other potential presidential candidates have recently made big moves towards launching their own 2016 presidential campaigns. Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) is already raising money and 2012 nominee Mitt Romney appears to be gearing up his campaign. Christie himself is reportedly getting ready to launch a leadership PAC as early as this month.

However, speaking Thursday on his regular “Ask the Governor” radio program, Christie insisted that he is truly undecided about a White House bid. He also said he hasn’t even made a decision whether or not to form the PAC.

“There’s lots of people making lots of suggestions to me about the best way for me to continue to get to know the country better and to get input from people around the country,” he said. “So there’s a whole bunch of options on the table but I haven’t made any final decisions about what to do.”

Christie was also pressed on whether his close relationship to the Bush family would impact his 2016 decision-making process. Christie was appointed to his previous position of US attorney by Jeb Bush’s brother, former President George W Bush, and campaigned for their father, former President George H.W. Bush

“Friends have run against each other before,” Christie replied. “It’s just the way it goes. So if Jeb decides ultimately to run and I decided ultimately to run, … may the best person win. And I don’t think that means it has to end a relationship.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.