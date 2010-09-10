Another Classic: NJ Governor Christie Lambastes Teacher At Public Forum

These are the kinds of clips that are propelling Chris Christie to the very top of the GOP heap.



Watch him lambaste a teacher who complains about cuts to the education system at a public forum yesterday.

Specifically, the teacher accuses Christie of gutting the NJ education system, and Christie responds with a point-by-point explanation of how unaffordable NJ schools had become, and how modest the cuts he proposed were.

If you don’t want to watch the whole thing, skip to the final few minutes, when he addresses an email that was sent out by the head of the NJ teacher’s union praying for Christie’s death. His tone is just perfect, and he makes it impossible for viewers not to be on his side.



