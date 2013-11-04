These Three Photos Show Why Chris Christie Is Going To Destroy His Opponent

EAST ORANGE, N.J. —One-hundred miles away in Atlantic City, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has just won over a longtime registered Democrat.

Rosa Hernandez, who works in accounting at the Resorts Casino, thinks Christie is a “man of the people.”

She will vote for Christie on Tuesday, becoming one among the approximately 20% to 30% of New Jersey Democrats who are expected to vote for Christie, according to recent polls.

“He has done so many good things,” Hernandez told Business Insider. “I would support him if he runs for president.”

What does she think about the Democratic candidate?

“Um, I don’t know much about him. Her,” she says, catching herself. She struggles to remember the Democratic candidate’s name.

“Starts with a B!” she says.

The Democratic candidate is Barbara Buono. And her lack of name recognition — about 40% of New Jerseyans don’t know enough about her to have an opinion — is evident in the contrast of between Christie’s events on Saturday to one of hers in East Orange.

Buono’s final stop comes at what’s described as an “East Orange Democrats campaign event.” But it’s actually a graduation ceremony for a school that teaches nursing assistants, which seems to surprise Buono.

It also seems to surprise the students, who appear to have little idea who she is. When she is introduced to the room, she has to stand up before the crowd recognises her and applauds unenthusiastically.

This was Buono’s last campaign event of the day. But even with the events that feature U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) and newly minted Sen. Cory Booker, these types of events are all too common.

At the event, Buono spoke for only three minutes. She spent it not pleading for the audience’s votes on Tuesday, but rather — three days before the election — by sharing her story and the reasons she’s running for governor.

Here’s a look at some of the scenes from Christie’s events on Saturday:

Compared with Buono’s (that’s her in the front row):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.