Chris Christie Told Warren Buffett To 'Just Shut Up' On Piers Morgan Last Night

Photo: AP

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was on The Piers Morgan Show last night.He just presented his 2012 budget, so he was talking taxes — he’s cutting them by 10% for everyone.



In the interview, Christie got ahead of Morgan a bit and started preempting his questions about who would benefit from these tax cuts. “The top 1% (of New Jersey residents) pay 40% of the taxes,” he said.

And then Warren Buffett came up (somehow), and Chris Christ went off. Here are some choicest quotes from the interview (h/t Politico).

“He should just write a check and shut up,” Christie said Tuesday on CNN’s “Piers Morgan Tonight.” “Really, and just contribute. The fact of the matter is that I’m tired of hearing about it. If he wants to give the government more money, he’s got the ability to write a check — go ahead and write it.

“I’m so tired of talking about Warren Buffett,” Christie said, interrupting Morgan. “What are you going to bring up next, his secretary? I mean, this is the old song.”

“You haven’t even heard the question,” Morgan exclaimed.

“I know the question,” Christie replied. “Do you really think Warren Buffett needs as much attention from the government as the most vulnerable … since I got the question right, I’m not answering the question, how about that. That’s my gift for getting the question right.”

Pretty harsh words, so Morgan pressed the Buffett talk after the commercial break. First Christie defended himself by pointing out that Buffett is not from the state of New Jersey, and argues that as Governor he needed to look out for all his constituents in touch economic times, not just the most poor. “Everyone deserves to have the government responsive to their concerns and needs,” said Christie.

You can watch the ‘shut up’ moment below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.